You'll Want to Get Your Hands on Kendall Jenner's Favorite $20 Sweats

Splash News
Anna Hecht
Nov 01, 2016 @ 7:30 am

There's just something about Kendall Jenner's fashion sense that sets her apart from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner pack.

Yes, she's still just as stylish and always manages to make a statement. But since her modeling career took off, Jenner's taken a slightly more sporty, effortless approach to fashion—which we love.

On Monday, Jenner updated her app with all new athleisure picks for the fall. In her post, Jenner shows us several pairs of sweats that she's currently wearing on the regular. Of the bunch, there's a $20 pair of Mossimo sweats (yes, you heard that right—just $20!) that Jenner swears you'll wear 24/7. "We're so lucky that sweatpants are so trendy RN! Check out my faves this season and get my cozy glam look," she wrote.

Shop these and more by scrolling through a few of Jenner's handpicked selections below. We know you'll look supermodel cool in no time with these model-approved picks.

Mossimo Supply Co. Pants

Athleta Techie Sweat Ankle Pant

Indah "Cold Beer" Sweatpant

Nike Sportswear Pants

Kendall is a fan of the Made for Life basic fleece pants ($40; jcpenney.com). Alternatively, these Nike ones (above) fit the bill.

