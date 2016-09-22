Kendall Jenner Shares Her Guide to Milan, Italy's Most Fashionable City

Self-declared foodie and world-traveling model Kendall Jenner is back with her guide to discovering a new city, just in time for Milan Fashion Week. The 20-year-old took to her app and website to share her musts for any trip to the fashion capital.

In a post titled, “Ciao Milan! My Guide to Italy’s Most Fashionable City,” Jenner lays out three of her fave places to eat while in town, plus one must-see museum when she’s not strutting down the Milan runways.

“I go to Milan during Fashion Month each season and even though something weird happens to me every time I’m there, it still is such an amazing city. When I went to Rome, I was shocked by how different the two cities are,” she wrote.

“Milan holds the title as THE fashion capital of the world and is home to some of the most talented designers (and some of the best shopping ever!). Every show I’ve done there is really fun and energetic, almost like straight out of the movie Zoolander, lol. It’s definitely a place that keeps you on your toes!”

Keep scrolling for four places you could spot Jenner while she’s in town for Milan Fashion Week.