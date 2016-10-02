Kendall Jenner Makes a Black Bandeau and Oversize White Pants Look Chic

She's been notably absent from Paris Fashion Week, but Kendall Jenner has finally arrived—and she did so in style. The 20-year-old model touched down in France yesterday, and she headed out to meet up with her family, who have been turning heads at fashion shows all week.

Jenner, who walked several runways during New York Fashion Week, stepped out in Paris wearing a chic black and white ensemble. She strutted her stuff in a black bandeau and oversize high-waisted trousers cinched tightly with a belt, showing off a hint of her toned abs. She completed the outfit with a matching white knee-length coat, a cross-body bag, and a lacy black choker. Jenner wore her hair up in a high ponytail and sported long, luscious lashes for her family dinner.

After catching up with her family, Jenner headed out for a night on the town with her friends and sister Kourtney, leaving big sis Kim Kardashian West behind. Kardashian documented the group's exit on Snapchat, saying, "I have FOMO. Everyone's leaving me, and I just got a spray tan so I can't leave!"

All of the Kardashians are sure to bring their fashion A-game for the rest of Fashion Week, and we can't wait to see.

