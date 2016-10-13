Kendall Jenner Gives Us 4 Stylish Reasons to Invest in a Bodysuit (Hint: "Buy Them Tight!")

What's the one thing Kendall Jenner might love more than underboob? Her bodysuits.

The model took to her website and app recently to talk about why she loves donning the ballerina-inspired article of clothing. "Just like black boots and white sneaks, when I'm obsessed with something, I stock up," she revealed. "Bodysuits are my latest craze. Whether they're sucking in a post-pizza belly or acting as a bra (buy them tight!), they prove fashion can be functional."

Jenner is definitely well-known for going braless, often stepping out sans-bra, unless of course the undergarment is being used as part of the outfit. She's even spoken out publicly about the issue, and took to her website last month to discuss the topic. "Lately, it's like I'm either braless or I have my bra out, lol," the 20-year-old beauty said. "I'm all about freeing the nipple and I just think it's cool to show off what's under your shirt—whether that's a cute bralette or just skin." Jenner clearly found her solution to the braless debacle, and has stepped out in many a body suit since.

Jenner gave her top bodysuit recommendations, all of which are super cute and totally affordable. Scroll down to see her picks and shop the trend now!