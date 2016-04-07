You Need to See Kendall Jenner's Bangs in This Adorable Throwback Photo

This might be one of the best Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner throwback photos yet.

In a snap Kendall posted on Instagram for #TBT, the model and her younger sis are total twinsies, rocking matching Adidas tracksuits (with Kendall in black and Kylie in purple). To make things even cuter, Kendall wraps her arm around little Kylie, who has a smile on her face and a high mini-ponytail in her hair.

whyyyyy mom?! A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

The star of this show is not the duo's tracksuits, however. It is the haphazard bangs Kendall is sporting with an adorable smirk on her face in the snap. "whyyyyy mom?!," Kendall captioned the shot. Hey, we all have to start somewhere, right?

While Kendall has opted to wear her long locks slicked back or parted in the middle these days, she has recently rocked bangs of the more chic variety as well (her piecey bangs and top knot at the American Music Awards last year, for example).

This is just the latest throwback photo Kendall has posted on Instagram that made fans swoon (and giggle). Last week, she shared a precious photo of herself and a sticker-covered Kylie as children, sleeping in white laundry baskets with their hair in braids. "Zzz," Kendall wrote below the shot.

💤💤 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Apr 2, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

We can't wait to see what she has in store for next Thursday.