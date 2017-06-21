Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Is Just $69

Is there anything more perfect for summer than gingham?

Kendall Jenner clearly agrees with us as she posed on Instagram in a midriff-baring bikini in the print. On Tuesday the model showed us all how she chills poolside: hair done, makeup done, and in a two-piece that allows for maximum tanning.

🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Although Jenner can have her pick of the most luxurious designs in the world, she kept her latest find affordable—at just $69. SWM by Lioness is the brand behind the babe's black-and-white gingham print bikini. Less than $100 for a cute top and bottom? Consider us convinced.

That isn't all. The two-piece actually has a really amazing name: inspired by none other than style icon and legend Anjelica Huston. Cool, right?

And if it's cool enough for Kendall, it's cool enough for us.