Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Is Just $69

Kendall Janner- Instagram
Faith Cummings
Jun 21, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Is there anything more perfect for summer than gingham?

Kendall Jenner clearly agrees with us as she posed on Instagram in a midriff-baring bikini in the print. On Tuesday the model showed us all how she chills poolside: hair done, makeup done, and in a two-piece that allows for maximum tanning.

🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Although Jenner can have her pick of the most luxurious designs in the world, she kept her latest find affordable—at just $69. SWM by Lioness is the brand behind the babe's black-and-white gingham print bikini. Less than $100 for a cute top and bottom? Consider us convinced.

RELATED: See Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenner Squad Has Made Waves in

WATCH: Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Instagram Moments

 

That isn't all. The two-piece actually has a really amazing name: inspired by none other than style icon and legend Anjelica Huston. Cool, right?

And if it's cool enough for Kendall, it's cool enough for us. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!