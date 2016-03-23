Kendall Jenner’s Latest Midriff-Baring Look Proves She Would Have Ruled the ‘90s

Despite minor variations in fit, layering, and experimentation with proportion, a certain set of super hot A-list stars (think Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, and many a Kardashian) today share a similar, body-hugging, uber-minimal fashion philosophy, thanks in large part to stylist Monica Rose. Enter Kendall Jenner’s Tuesday ensemble, which proved that despite her L.A.-based roots, the model of the moment has what it takes to take on the streets of New York with ease.

Pieced together by Rose, this multi-faceted look is at first glance much like others that Jenner has worn, meaning it consists of a limited number of staples that you can successfully try and recreate. For her ultra-glam Manhattan getup, however, Rose and Jenner turned to the accessories table and decided it was time to play. In an ode to the ‘90s, Jenner first slipped on a pair of high-waisted Level 99 leather pants and paired it with a midriff-baring Are You Am I crop top that is giving us serious Zoë Kravitz meets Kate Moss vibes.

It doesn’t end there. The stylist-muse duo continued to elevate the outfit with a pair of black leather Givenchy boots, a Sally LaPointe bag, and a navy-toned Balenciaga scarf that doubles as a choker. The finishing touch? A statement-making pastel blue Zimmermann coat, which as we learned thanks to her Instagram, came in handy when she took a moment to stare at her Houston Street Calvin Klein billboard.

back at it again A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Mar 21, 2016 at 3:46pm PDT

Keep ‘em coming, Kendall.