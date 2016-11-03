See the Show-Stopping Celebrity Looks from Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

No one parties quite like a Kar-Jenner.

It may feel as though we just finished riding the wave of Kim Kardashian West’s 36th birthday (husband Kanye West’s sentimental video collage will forever claim a place in our heart), two weeks later we’re onto the next one: Ms. Kendall Jenner. Mind you, this isn’t any old birthday—hello, it’s the model’s 21st!

Naturally, Jenner’s L.A. bash was a glamorous, star-studded event, which took place at prohibition-themed hotspot Delilah. Among the many guests seen entering and exiting the party in on-trend duds were Kendall’s sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, bestie Hailey Baldwin, mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, and Kendall’s parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked The Runway

The evening’s fashions ranged from subdued and sophisticated (Kris and Caitlyn) to sheer and borderline NSFW (we're looking at you, Kylie). The birthday girl herself wore two separate outfits throughout the evening—though both retained the air of daring that marks most Kar-Jenner outfits.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks from the most stylish guests at Kendall’s awe-inspiring 21st birthday bash.