See the Show-Stopping Celebrity Looks from Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Isabel Jones
Nov 03, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

No one parties quite like a Kar-Jenner.

It may feel as though we just finished riding the wave of Kim Kardashian West’s 36th birthday (husband Kanye West’s sentimental video collage will forever claim a place in our heart), two weeks later we’re onto the next one: Ms. Kendall Jenner. Mind you, this isn’t any old birthday—hello, it’s the model’s 21st!

Naturally, Jenner’s L.A. bash was a glamorous, star-studded event, which took place at prohibition-themed hotspot Delilah. Among the many guests seen entering and exiting the party in on-trend duds were Kendall’s sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, bestie Hailey Baldwin, mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, and Kendall’s parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

The evening’s fashions ranged from subdued and sophisticated (Kris and Caitlyn) to sheer and borderline NSFW (we're looking at you, Kylie). The birthday girl herself wore two separate outfits throughout the evening—though both retained the air of daring that marks most Kar-Jenner outfits.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks from the most stylish guests at Kendall’s awe-inspiring 21st birthday bash.

KENDALL JENNER

Jenner kicked off her birthday festivities with dinner at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, California. For the occasion, the model wore a black Julien Macdonald bodysuit (that gave us major vintage Britney vibes) topped off with a moss green Charlotte Simone stole and lace-up heels.

KENDALL JENNER

Cinderella for the evening: Kendall changed costumes during her big night and swapped black bodysuit for this sparkling take on flapper style. She accessorized with a set of see-through sandals à la sister Kim, a L'Afshar clutch, and a silvery choker.

HAILEY BALDWIN

Baldwin's first look of the evening (for dinner at Catch) teamed a sheer navy crop top with a set of bulky patterned pants.

HAILEY BALDWIN

The 19-year-old model also celebrated her pal's birthday in a club-ready look that included fishnet-style over-the-knee Tamara Mellon boots and a corset-style off-the-shoulder Vera Wang top with Vera Wang shorts.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kendall's eldest sister arrived at the L.A. hotspot in a shiny silver minidress with hem-lining lace overlays. 

KYLIE JENNER

Kendall's little sis combined the season's most risque trends in her party look. A sheer turtleneck and lace-up pants? When you're Kylie Jenner, why not? She wore a DKNY bra ($44, belk.com) under her top along with her Unravel Project ($2,098; farfetch.com) pants.

KRIS JENNER

The Kar-Jenner matriarch celebrated her daughter's big day in an all-black look constructed out of a gown, an ankle-length cape, and pointed-toe boots.

KAIA GERBER

The 15-year-old model appeared to channel the birthday girl in a simple, Kendall-esque look, complete with Jenner's go-to staple: a thick choker. Kenneth Cole boots added to her ensemble.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Kendall's big sister kept her look classic in a simple, sexy LBD and matching sandals. 

CAITLYN JENNER

Caitlyn celebrated her daughter's milestone birthday in a floor-length gown with a teal embellished neckline. 

TAYLOR HILL

The model stole a page from Grease in her Sandy-esque off-the-shoulder crop top and leather pants. 

CINDY CRAWFORD

The 50-year-old model looked impossibly youthful in a pair of leather pants and a sparkly silver jacket. 

GABRIELLE UNION

The Being Mary Jane star rolled up to the L.A. club in a cropped cobalt blue jacket, stylish tan shorts, and a set of white sailor's knot sandals. 

KATE MARA

Mara gave her olive green plaid dress edge with a set of leather flats and a motorcycle jacket.

