These Are the 5 Trends Kendall Jenner Says She's Wearing This Spring

Attention: Kendall Jenner's spring trend guide is here, and we must say, her suggestions are very on-point. Jenner walked in plenty of spring 2017 runways during fashion week, so it only makes sense that she has first-hand knowledge of this season's best trends.

The supermodel took to her website and app to discuss the trends and how she'll be wearing them. "From hanging out off-duty to hitting events, here's a quick list of what you'll see me rocking from the runways RN," she said.

Jenner singles out bright yellow, sheer, gingham, vertical stripes, and micro handbags as her favorites for this spring, which happen to be some of our favorite trends as well. We first noticed an abundance of yellow back at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, and since then, it's been popping up more and more, thanks in part to Belle's iconic yellow gown from Beauty and the Beast, which hit theaters last Friday.

It's no secret that Jenner is very into her sheer looks, and with warm weather coming our way soon, we are too. She's also been spotted carrying her tiny bags throughout fashion week, and we definitely took notice, rounding up the cutest, most adorable baby bags you should get your hands on right now.

As for gingham, we've got you covered there as well, with the best ways to wear the bold pattern this spring. Plus, amazing suits, featuring both gingham and horizontal stripes to help you feel like the powerful woman you are.

Scroll down below to take a look at Jenner wearing her favorite trends, and where you can buy similar styles to upgrade your spring wardrobe.