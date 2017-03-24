These Are the 5 Trends Kendall Jenner Says She's Wearing This Spring

Victor Boyko/Getty
Jane Asher
Mar 24, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Attention: Kendall Jenner's spring trend guide is here, and we must say, her suggestions are very on-point. Jenner walked in plenty of spring 2017 runways during fashion week, so it only makes sense that she has first-hand knowledge of this season's best trends. 

The supermodel took to her website and app to discuss the trends and how she'll be wearing them. "From hanging out off-duty to hitting events, here's a quick list of what you'll see me rocking from the runways RN," she said. 

Jenner singles out bright yellow, sheer, gingham, vertical stripes, and micro handbags as her favorites for this spring, which happen to be some of our favorite trends as well. We first noticed an abundance of yellow back at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, and since then, it's been popping up more and more, thanks in part to Belle's iconic yellow gown from Beauty and the Beast, which hit theaters last Friday.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

It's no secret that Jenner is very into her sheer looks, and with warm weather coming our way soon, we are too. She's also been spotted carrying her tiny bags throughout fashion week, and we definitely took notice, rounding up the cutest, most adorable baby bags you should get your hands on right now. 

As for gingham, we've got you covered there as well, with the best ways to wear the bold pattern this spring. Plus, amazing suits, featuring both gingham and horizontal stripes to help you feel like the powerful woman you are. 

Scroll down below to take a look at Jenner wearing her favorite trends, and where you can buy similar styles to upgrade your spring wardrobe.

1 of 5 AKM-GSI

Bright Yellow

"SO fun," Jenner exclaims. "And you definitely won't be overlooked, lol." Get your own pair of bright yellow pants here

Advertisement
2 of 5 Roger/AKM-GSI

Micro Bags

"By now, you probably know that I only carry lipstick, keys and my phone in my bag—so why put them in something bulky," she says. "These minis are just the cutest!" We totally agree, especially this cute little white one from Shopbop

3 of 5 Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Sheer

"I've been wearing this look for a while now (here's the backstory on how it began)," explains the model. "But 'freeing the nipple' is definitely a thing this spring." Get your own sheer bodysuit, here, complete with opaque paneling so you're not exposing too much.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gingham

"Gingham doesn't always have to be super girly. I'm loving how the print's being used this season," says the model. Right now, we're totally obsessed with this wrap gingham shirt.

Advertisement
5 of 5 FameFlynet Pictures

Vertical Stripes

"Vertical stripes are everywhere RN," says Jenner. "Plus, they have the added perk of making you look taller!" Get your own pair of elongating stripe pants, here

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!