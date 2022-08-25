Shania Twain Was "Blown Away" by Kelsea Ballerini Rewearing Her 1999 Grammys Dress

Shania Twain was more than pleased to see an iconic gown from her past make its way into the next generation of country music royalty. On Wednesday, the singer arrived at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville and was incredibly surprised to see that Kelsea Ballerini was wearing the dress Twain had worn to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

"I am so blown away," Twain told Entertainment Tonight of spotting Ballerini in the gown. "... She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It's very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, 'I hope it's not too dusty after being in the [Grammy Museum].'"

Getty Images

The storied country singer first wore the white turtleneck, long-sleeve gown, which was covered top to bottom with crystals and embellished with a small train, the night she scored two huge honors: Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for her hit single, "You're Still the One."

"It was an incredible night for me at the Grammys," Shania said. "That dress represented that experience, so I'm just happy to see it alive again. Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it's really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women. Obviously, it's a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress."

While Ballerini certainly stunned in the dress, she told the outlet that her outfit was all about honoring Twain's incredible accomplishments. "It's Shania's night! When I was asked to be a part of it, to honor her, we were just thinking about every possible way that we can highlight every stage of her career," Ballerini shared. "One of the things that I think she's an icon because of is her fashion, and the way she's always pushing boundaries. I wanted to honor that part of her too."

Similarly to when Kim Kardashian sported Marilyn Monroe's famous dress during the 2022 Met Gala, Ballerini added that the dress was on a very short-term rental and was not allowed to be altered.

"It's only allowed to leave the museum for 48 hours, so I tried it on yesterday. I had back up just in case," she revealed. "We're not allowed to obviously alter anything so I am. I am just a little bit taller, and so far that's the only thing we noticed."