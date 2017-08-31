Kelly Rowland's Turks & Caicos Vacation Villa Is What Dreams Are Made of

Kelly Rowland is wrapping up summer in some serious luxe digs.

The songstress jetted off to Turks and Caicos with her family, spending several relaxing days at a $15,000 per week, 6,000+ square foot, four-bedroom Villa Islander located along Grace Bay Beach, thanks to Booking.com. After arriving, Rowland immediately headed to the home's ocean-view roof deck in a red and white striped bathing suit and white cat-rimmed shades, where she took advantage of the picturesque view and ambiance, flashing a smile and leaning against a palm tree for the ultimate vacay snap.

She went on to share a photo of herself showing off her stems in a red dress that came complete with a thigh-high split as she propped up her leg and put her ankle-strap black stilettos on display. "Family fun in Turks And Caicos. Thanks @bookingcom for a wonderful trip. #bookingyeah," she captioned the 'gram.

Rowland had good reason for dressing to the nines on their tropical getaway. Her massive vacation villa was luxurious, with an open floor plan that unified the indoors with the outdoors, and gave them access to the 'Coral Garden' - a private snorkeling area.

A stellar way to spend the last days of summer indeed.