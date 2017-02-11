Birthday Girl Kelly Rowland's Flyest Instagram Fashion Moments

Happy birthday to Kelly Rowland! Today, we celebrate the former Destiny's Child member and current solo artist on her big day. Since her days singing alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in Destiny's Child, the now-36-year-old's career has progressed nonstop. Not only has she released four solo albums since 2002, but she's also been a judge on The X Factor and, in 2016, she launched her very own BET reality TV series, Chasing Destiny. As for her own music, the artist is said to be releasing new music this year, teasing us with a few singles at the end of 2016.

The birthday girl frequently takes to social media to share updates on her long list of projects with fans. In doing so, Rowland regularly showcases her on-point style.

From fur coats, to form-fitting dresses, and supa' fly kicks, the singer-turned-TV-personality has no shortage of stylish ensembles—and we are definitely taking note.

1 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Power Pantsuit

Who says pink and green can't be edgy?

2 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Golden Girl

Posted to Instagram with the caption, "BRRRRR," Rowland clearly braved some cold temps to get a perfect shot of her perfect outfit. Get a similar metallic top from Revolve.  

3 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

All Adidas, All the Time

Posted to Instagram with a simple sunglasses smiley emoji, Rowland looks so good in her Adidas outfit, posing fiercely with her friend. 

4 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

A Dress of Many Colors

Rowland dazzled in this paint-splattered sheer frock over a black slip dress. 

5 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Playful in PJs

The singer makes a serious case for wearing pajamas outside the house in this shot

6 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Slam-Dunk Stripes

We're loving this black pant and blouse set, featuring yellow and orange stripes running horizontally on the pants and vertically on the top. 

7 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Traveling in Style

Rowland posted this photo to Instagram featuring her son in a semi-matching outfit: she donned a black and white pleated striped shirt and a gray turtleneck and her mini-me wore black track pants with a white stripe, a black leather jacket, and gray beanie.  

8 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Street Style: D.C. Edition

During a trip to our nation's capitol, Rowland posed in front of the iconic SunTrust building in a chic peacoat with a fur collar. 

9 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Straight Cheesin'

Rowland flashed a smile for the camera in this super cute pink off-the-shoulder blouse. Cop her style with a similar shirt from Nordstrom.

10 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Cool Hues

Velvet pants, a blue tie-dye effect coat, the bowler hat, the gray lace up booties, seriously this outfit is nothing short of perfection. Steal her look with a pair of velvet joggers from Shopbop and booties from Nordstrom.

11 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Lady in Red

Rowland is literally sparkling in this red long-sleeved dress, posted to Instagram sans-caption. 

12 of 15 kellyrowland / Instagram

Girly and Glam

".....yours," Rowland captioned this glam photo in a gorgeous red ball gown, complete with illusion details.

13 of 15 Instagram

Mommy-Son Time

Rowland posted this Instagram of herself with her little guy, Titan Jewell Witherspoon, while rocking a leather jacket and distressed denim skinnies. 

14 of 15 Instagram

All Black Everything

Rowland rocks an all-black ensemble with classy pumps for a more serious, sophisticated look, appropriately posting the pic to Instagram sans-caption. 

15 of 15 Instagram

Mod Mama

A fur-clad Rowland certainly found an Insta'-worthy backdrop for this glamorous pose. Plus, we're loving her outfit's fierce Cruella de Vil vibes.

