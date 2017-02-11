Birthday Girl Kelly Rowland's Flyest Instagram Fashion Moments

Happy birthday to Kelly Rowland! Today, we celebrate the former Destiny's Child member and current solo artist on her big day. Since her days singing alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in Destiny's Child, the now-36-year-old's career has progressed nonstop. Not only has she released four solo albums since 2002, but she's also been a judge on The X Factor and, in 2016, she launched her very own BET reality TV series, Chasing Destiny. As for her own music, the artist is said to be releasing new music this year, teasing us with a few singles at the end of 2016.

VIDEO: Catching Up with Kelly Rowland

The birthday girl frequently takes to social media to share updates on her long list of projects with fans. In doing so, Rowland regularly showcases her on-point style.

From fur coats, to form-fitting dresses, and supa' fly kicks, the singer-turned-TV-personality has no shortage of stylish ensembles—and we are definitely taking note.