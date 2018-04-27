whitelogo
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Apr 27, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
'90s Trends That Made a Comeback
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
See How Chrissy Teigen, EmRata, J.Lo, and More Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving
Nov 23, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
American Music Awards
TRENDING: High-Slit Dresses at the AMAs
Nov 19, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Videos
Beyoncé Posted These Rare Destiny's Child Photos to Celebrate a Huge Anniversary
Nov 13, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Kelly Rowland Talks Spoiling Her Kid—and Also Beyoncé's Twins
Nov 13, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Videos
Watch Celebrities Talk About Their Favorite Boob Trends at the
InStyle
Awards 2017
Oct 24, 2017 @ 4:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Michelle Obama Dressed Up as Beyoncé for the Singer's Birthday
Sep 05, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
All the Celebs Are Excited to Meet Serena Williams' Daughter
Sep 02, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Kelly Rowland's Turks & Caicos Vacation Villa Is Dreamy
Aug 31, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Go Hard at the Gym, According to Kelly Rowland
Aug 11, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Videos
Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Kelly Rowland Form the Coolest Workout Crew
Aug 09, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Serena Williams Had a Star-Studded '50s-Themed Baby Shower
Aug 06, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Here's What Happened at Beyoncé's Push Party
May 22, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Were Cinco de Mayo Vegans
May 06, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Red Carpet
Stars Reimagine Red Carpet Style for Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala
May 01, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Videos
Kelly Rowland Cried After Her Son Saw Her Perform for the First Time
Apr 27, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
How Pregnant Beyoncé Does a Destiny's Child Reunion
Apr 22, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Beyoncé Wears All White for Easter, Looks More Beautiful Than Ever
Apr 17, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Fashion
Kelly Rowland Welcomes Spring in the Best Way Ever
Apr 12, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Kelly Rowland Just Got Real About Her Post-Baby Body Transformation
Apr 12, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Kelly Rowland Shows Stretch Marks After Kendrick Lamar Video
Apr 01, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Grammys
We're Living for Beyoncé Cutting Loose at Solange's Post-Grammys Party
Feb 16, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
