The One Strict Rule Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Had to Follow Before She Turned 18
"We made her wait until she was an adult,” the talk show host explained.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are hardly your typical parents — when our parents flirt on social media, it doesn’t usually get picked up by Comments by Celebs — but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a traditional parenting style.
The talk show host, her actor husband, and their three children (Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17) recently opened up about their family life in a People cover story.
“As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa told the outlet.
Though Ripa claims to not "really believe in gender stereotyping,” she admits she had “definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys.” At the end of the day, she says, "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons.”
Said daughter, Lola, a rising sophomore at NYU, has had more than a few disagreements with her parents over the years, whether decrying their “repulsive” Instagram innuendos, altering her prom dress behind their backs, or racking up Postmates debt from her dorm. But there was one thing her parents wouldn’t budge on: Instagram.
"She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult,” Ripa said. Lola complied, while she had to, of course. “Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public,” the mother of three added.
“As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit,” Consuelos said of his only daughter. "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”