Mark Consuelos Once Threw Kelly Ripa's Wedding Ring Out a Window
Ripa called it a "defining moment" of their first year of marriage.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may look like the perfect couple now — after three kids and a new pup — but E! News reports that during an appearance on the Double Date podcast, the couple explained that at the beginning of their marriage, things weren't always so smooth. In fact, Ripa shared a story about Consuelos tossing her wedding ring out of a window after a particularly heated argument. Looking back, she says, the incident was a "defining moment" for them and helped them grow as a couple.
The two were married in 1996, E! notes, when they were about 25 years old. Ripa said that during the fight, she was almost sure that Consuelos was ready to give up on the marriage, especially since he went through the effort of throwing her ring.
"When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it. And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window," Ripa said. "And then he turned around, and I said, 'I'm still here.' Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow ... vanish or evaporate. I was like, 'Now what?'"
Ripa went on to say that Conseulos was more shocked by her lack of reaction than anything else.
"I think it was, like, that moment of 'Oh my gosh, she is still here and I just did that horrible thing and she's still here. She doesn't really seem that rattled,'" she added. He reflected on the situation, too, saying that it was "not too smart" on his part to go to the extremes that he did.
If the story sounds crazy, Ripa said that it really was a wild circumstance. She understood Conseulos's emotions, too, she said, because both of them were so new to being married.
"I am sure for a lot of people, it would have said, 'I'm done. That is outrageous. That is crazy behavior.' And I understood where it was coming from," Ripa said. "It was coming from a place of terror and genuine fear. And 'Oh my god, I have to spend the rest of my life with this woman who does not value time, who is chronically late.'"
Things worked out, of course, with the couple famously embarrassing their kids together, working together, and staying together for a quarter-century.
"I looked at him and I said, 'I get it. I get it. I'm young and married, too. I'm scared, too. I get it. This is forever. I'm with you. Now, we have to go find that ring,'" Ripa finished.