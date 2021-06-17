Kelly Ripa Posted an "Approved" 20th Birthday Post for Daughter Lola Consuelos
The morning show host took a break from embarrassing her daughter with steamy photos of husband Mark Consuelos.
While we can only imagine that Kelly Ripa is the coolest mom ever, the morning show host had to gain her daughter Lola Consuelos' approval before posting her birthday tribute.
On Wednesday, Ripa celebrated the birthday of her and husband Mark Consuelos's only daughter with a cool, black-and-white Instagram photo of Consuelos looking off into the distance.
"Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️ ♥️ 🎉 🎉 🎂 🎂 👣 👣 ," Ripa captioned the photo. "We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)"
The mom of three also shared some other sweet birthday snaps to her Instagram story, including a major throwback of her and Lola.
An approved photo of Lola is a change of pace for the host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. Ripa is typically known for embarrassing her kids on social media, especially Lola with steamy photos of their dad Consuelos and NSFW comments on his Instagram.
Last year the mother and daughter duo sat down with People to get real about social media. Lola revealed that she doesn't agree with her mother's approach to Instagram.
"Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters," Lola said. Ripa responded saying, "But that's why the people follow me!"
Lola responded, "I understand. But I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."
The newly-turned 20-year-old also teased her mom about her "rididculous belfie" photos on her Instagram, to which Ripa replied, "I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad."
Lola replied, "That's disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."