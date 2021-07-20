Kelly Ripa Just Posted a Very Cheeky Instagram With Husband Mark Consuelos
Consuelos kids, avert your eyes.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are at it again with yet another NSFW Instagram encounter. And we already know Lola Consuelos is not going to be too happy about Ripa's latest post.
On Monday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host posted a, uh, cheeky photo with Mark to her Instagram feed.
"When the end is in sight……😜 " she captioned the hilarious post. In the photo, which appears to be at a very lavish pool, Ripa wears a black one-piece swimsuit while bending over and looking at the camera. Behind her, Mark looks, er, happy as he stares at the TV host's behind.
The couple's famous friends appear to have found the photo as iconic as we did. Andy Cohen wrote, "This is the best pic you've ever posted," and Mindy Kaling commented, "I love this." Kate Hudson added, "Haha😂 ."
The pair's kids, particularly Lola, notoriously hate when their parents post flirty things to Instagram, so we already know that their daughter can't be too happy about this latest post.
In fact, Ripa even ran Lola's own birthday post by her. In June, the mom of three posted a pretty black-and-white photo for Lola's birthday noting that it was, in fact, an approved photo.
"Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️ ♥️ 🎉 🎉 🎂 🎂 👣 👣 ," Ripa captioned the photo. "We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."