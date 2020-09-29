Kelly Clarkson's Management Is Suing Her For $5.4 Million
She's had the same management team for 13 years — and no actual contract.
Starstruck Management Group, which is run by Narvel Blackstock — the father of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband — is suing the superstar for unpaid commissions, Variety reports. Starstruck's legal team filed a claim in Los Angeles Superior Court stating that Clarkson owes $1.4 million for her work on The Voice and her syndicated talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Starstruck earns 15% of Clarkson's earnings and confirmed that she has already paid $1.9 million this year. Clarkson is set to owe a total of at least $5.4 million by the end of this year.
Variety notes that Clarkson and Starstruck don't actually have a written management contract, which could complicate legal proceedings. The filing today alleges that Clarkson's legal team and business managers had verbal negotiations back in 2007 to hash out the deal and that Clarkson confirmed the details on the phone. Since then, Starstruck has been paid regularly, even without a contract.
″Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar," the complaint reads. "By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck's hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed."
Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock back in 2013. She filed for divorce earlier this year. Clarkson faces charges for ″breach of oral contract" and prosecutors are seeking declaratory relief.