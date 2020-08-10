Kelly Clarkson Got a Gig On America's Got Talent as Simon Cowell Recovers From an Accident
She's a guest judge.
Over the weekend, Simon Cowell was involved in an accident while he was out riding an electric bicycle. He required surgery, which requires recovery, so Kelly Clarkson, America's resident sweetheart, will step in to fill in the Cowell-shaped hole on America's Got Talent's judging panel. Clarkson announced the news on social media, writing, "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"
According to Deadline, Clarkson has the prestigious title of "guest judge" and her talents will be enlisted on this Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows. She'll join host Terry Crews and fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. Cowell is scheduled to skip the show's opening live episodes. Of course, fans will recall that Cowell and Clarkson go way back — he was a judge on American Idol, the show that introduced the entire world to Clarkson and her amazing voice.
It helps that Clarkson's a big part of NBC. She currently serves as a coach on The Voice. Her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, also airs on NBC. She recently earned the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards and the show took home the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Cowell suffered a bike accident and underwent six hours of overnight surgery on Saturday. ET notes that he broke his back in a number of places and required a number of different "procedures and fusions," which included a metal rod being inserted in his back.
"Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital," a representative shared with ET. "He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."
Simon assured fans that he was fine via Twitter, writing, "Some good advice ... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."