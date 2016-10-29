Kelly Clarkson Totally Slays Her Sia "Chandelier" Costume

Kelly Clarkson decided to do Halloween like no other celebrity this year by really getting into character. The American Idol alum showed off her striking Sia Halloween costume complete with the Austrailian singer's signature white locks draped over her face on Facebook Live yesterday.

Clarkson told her fans that Sia is "one of her favorites" and to pay tribute to the great singer, she gave her fans her own cover of Sia's hit, "Chandelier." But before she could marvel her viewers with her killer vocals, Clarkson pointed out the giant succulent wall behind her explaining that "This is our succulent wall that we're having for our masquerade ball that we're having tomorrow night. We're having a big party, and anyway, I thought I'd sing in this beautiful greenhouse." Sounds like Clarkson has many more Halloween treats to share with us this weekend so keep your fingers crossed. But for now, enjoy Clarkson's fierce take on Sia's "Chandelier."