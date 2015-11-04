whitelogo
whitelogo
Kellie Pickler
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Kellie Pickler
Awards & Events
CMA Awards 2015: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks
Nov 04, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Kellie Pickler Sounds Off: Why You Should Put Your Phone Away at Concerts
Oct 13, 2015 @ 12:00 pm
Country Music Awards
This Week's Wow: The CMA Red Carpet Reaches New Heights, and We Don't Mean the Hair
Nov 07, 2014 @ 5:15 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough Win
Dancing with the Stars
Season 16
May 22, 2013 @ 11:15 am
TV Shows
Dancing with the Stars Premieres Tonight! Will You Be Watching?
Mar 18, 2013 @ 4:51 pm
TV Shows
Kellie Pickler: She Shaved Her Head for Her Friend!
Sep 06, 2012 @ 6:01 pm
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music Awards 2012: See What Everyone Wore!
Jun 07, 2012 @ 2:20 pm
Most Recent
Natalie Portman for Miss Dior Cherie, Kim Cattrall for Olay and More!
Jan 13, 2011 @ 12:52 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!