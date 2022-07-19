Keke Palmer Wore a Tiny Cropped Corset with Gloves and the Lowest-Rise Skirt

Bridgerton meets rave.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
Keke Palmer Nope Premiere
Photo: Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage

Bridgerton's famed balls may be more about court dancing and hoop skirts, but Keke Palmer is proving that adding a little bit of unexpected edge to a Regency Era staple is the perfect way to craft an unexpectedly eye-catching ensemble. Palmer attended the premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope wearing a cropped white corset from Marc Jacobs along with a long, low-slung black skirt that looked like a pair of deconstructed work pants, wide belt loops and all.

Palmer, who stars in the film, wore her hair in thick braids and added a pair of black opera gloves to the look, further emphasizing the Bridgerton vibes of the outfit and giving it a very 2022 detail. A choker and stack of bangles added some sparkle and she finished the entire outfit with semi-opaque tights and a pair of multi-strap Mary Jane-style heels.

Peele has been speaking about the experience on set, explaining the painstaking details that went into the film's production, including how "overprepared" Palmer was for the movie's opening monologue. He noted that many of Palmer's lines were improvised, giving viewers a little something to look for when they see the movie, which comes out in theaters on July 22.

"Very early in the movie, when we meet Emerald, she comes in as this real breath of fresh air, in that she saves the day and injects this energy into this safety meeting that she is giving to this crew of a commercial," Peele told IndieWire. "Keke came in and did, I don't know, probably about 14 takes. Each one of them really very wildly different, uncuttably so. But just a tour [de] force, one of these things where you see somebody like, 'I'm going to make this choice this time and go for it.' There's improv in there."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Black t-shirt
9 Black T-Shirts for Women That Are Anything But Basic
Future of Fashion: Opera Gloves Are Everywhere
Opera Gloves Are the Confusing But Cute Fashion Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere
dakota johnson leather skirt
Dakota Johnson's Unexpected Flower Shopping Outfit Included a Studded Leather Skirt
5 Fashion Experts Share Their Go-To Airport Outfits
5 Fashion Experts Share Their Go-To Airport Outfits
Emo Girl Style
Emo Style Is Back — But It's Not the Same Trend You Loved in Middle School
Types of Blazers
9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe
15 Trends to Try This Summer
12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
13 Fashion Trends You Definitely Aren't 'Too Old' to Wear
16 Fashion Trends You Definitely Aren't 'Too Old' to Wear
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian Red Carpet
The Kardashians Matched in Sexy "Matrix" Looks for Their Latest Photo Shoot
Work Outfits
Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas
Influencer Summer Outfit Ideas - Revolve Festival
The Cutest, Easiest Outfit Ideas to Wear This Summer, According to Celebrities and Fashion Influencers
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
bella hadid instagram post
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Skirt With an Unexpected Summer Staple
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 16 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
20 Unexpected, Fashion-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Under $100