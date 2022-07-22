Keke Palmer's Neon Set Is Making a Case for Trench Coats in Summer

Hot in more ways than one.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa.

Published on July 22, 2022
Keke Palmer
We may be in the midst of the dog days of summer, but it seems heat means nothing to the celebrities of the world. From blanket dresses to long-sleeved midi gowns, plenty of our faves have been spotted out and about in rather unseasonal outfit choices. And the latest star to pack on the layers despite high temps — but look damn good doing it — was none other than Ms. Keke Palmer.

On Thursday, the actress was photographed out and about in New York City ahead of an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers for her upcoming film, Nope. Keke wore the brightest neon ensemble for the outing, which consisted of a plain white crop top layered under a highlighter yellow trench coat and paired with matching yellow high-waisted, ankle-length trousers. A white handbag and coordinating yellow-tinted clear heels completed Keke's look, and she wore her hair in long, thigh-skimming braids.

Palmer changed into even more bright colors when joining director Jordan Peele and castmates Brandon Perea and Daniel Kaluuya to chat with Seth Myers later that day. For the taping, Keke wore a bubblegum pink collared minidress with a completely open front paired with a bright orange oversized blazer and holographic heels.

Always one to serve hilarious commentary in addition to head-turning looks, Keke revealed during the appearance that she had actually slid into Peele's DMs years before landing the role in the Nope. "Did you even see what I DM'd you?" she asked the director. "Obviously Jordan doesn't look at his DMs, but I DM'd you man, right after Get Out. I said, 'Dude, we worked together on Key & Peele."

