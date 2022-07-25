Keke Palmer Just Clapped Back at Colorism Comments in the Most Iconic Way

Keke Palmer isn't afraid to remind everyone of her "incomparable talent," like a true boss. After a tweet comparing her career to that of fellow actress Zendaya gained attention over the weekend, Palmer took to Twitter to set the record straight.

The user who wrote the original tweet first went viral for requesting that someone do a "deep-dive on the similarities and differences" between Keke's and Zendaya's separate careers. The user alleged that comparing Keke's credits, who's currently starring in Jordan Peele's latest film Nope, to Zendaya's "may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood," adding, "They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

Palmer quickly responded to the tweet with one of her own on Sunday, writing, "A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

The actress continued, "I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Keke's tweet came following an incredibly successful summer for the star. In addition to her role in Peele's latest film, Keke celebrated the premiere of Lightyear earlier this summer, which she starred in alongside Chris Evans, joined the judging panel of HBO's Legendary, and is gearing up to host NBC's new gameshow Password later this year.