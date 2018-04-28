whitelogo
Keith Urban
Celebrity
Keith Urban
Videos
Keith Urban Coaxes Nicole Kidman on Stage for Romantic Duet
Apr 28, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Awards & Events
The Time 100 Gala Red Carpet Was Dominated by Hollywood Couples
Apr 25, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Academy of Country Music Awards
See All the 2018 ACM Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Apr 16, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Keith Urban Was “Enslaved” by His Alcoholism Before Marrying Nicole Kidman
Mar 18, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Bill and Hillary Clinton joined Miley Cyrus and More to Celebrate Fleetwood Mac
Jan 27, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Nicole Kidman Does Not See an Onscreen Collaboration with Keith Urban Happening
Jan 22, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Social Media
The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Listen Up for Nicole Kidman's Voice Next Time You Hear This Keith Urban Song
Nov 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Hot or Not: Keith Urban's Sheer T-Shirt at the CMAs
Nov 08, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Videos
Keith Urban to Debut Harvey Weinstein Response Song at CMAs
Nov 08, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Talked About the Vegas Shooting with Their Daughters
Oct 19, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Nicole Kidman Can't Stop Dancing to Keith Urban's New Music
Oct 19, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Nicole Kidman Got Asked Why She Kissed Alexander Skarsgård on the Lips at the Emmys
Oct 16, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Nicole Kidman Tears Up Accepting Her First-Ever Emmy
Sep 17, 2017 @ 11:15 pm
Videos
Alexander Skarsgård Wins an Emmy—and Nicole Kidman Can’t Hide Her Excitement
Sep 17, 2017 @ 11:00 pm
Videos
Keith Urban's Sweet Anniversary Photos with Nicole Kidman Will Melt Your Heart
Jun 26, 2017 @ 8:00 am
CMT Music Awards
Keith Urban’s CMT Music Awards Acceptance Speech Made Nicole Kidman Blush
Jun 08, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Nicole Kidman’s See-Through Dress Leaves Little to the Imagination
Jun 07, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Celebrity
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Most Swoon-Worthy Couple Moments
May 31, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Nicole Kidman Got Asked About Her Sex Scenes in Front of Keith Urban
May 19, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Nicole Kidman Says She Wasn’t Recognized in Public Until
BLL
May 09, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Country Music Awards
See All the Looks from the ACM Awards Red Carpet
Apr 02, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Academy of Country Music Awards
Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 ACM Awards
Mar 28, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
