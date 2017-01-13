Keira Knightley's Former N.Y.C. Apartment Sells for $6 Million

Take a look inside Keira Knightley's former N.Y.C. apartment, located in the trendy downtown neighborhood of TriBeCa, also home to A-listers like Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé and Jay Z, just sold for $6 million, less than its most recent listing price of $6.6 million, according to the New York Post. The apartment first hit the market for $8.4 million in 2009 with a different brokerage firm currently handling the sale.

Featuring three bedrooms and two-and-a-half-baths, the 3,280-square-foot duplex apartment has not one, but two floors (a luxury in the New York City apartment market), plus a 900-square-foot balcony looking out onto lower Manhattan. The gorgeous apartment, featuring 23-foot ceilings, also has a home office, large kitchen with updated appliances, and a stunning spiral staircase, giving the home a loft-like feel with the top of the staircase overlooking the living room on the floor below.

VIDEO: Inside Keira Knightley's Former N.Y.C. Apartment

Listed by KWNYC TRIBECA, the sprawling apartment also features floor-to-ceiling single-pane windows and oversize glass doors for maximum natural light, plus a seating area in the living room with exposed wood beams next to the kitchen.

Scroll down below to take a full look at Knightley's former apartment, and get inspired to revamp your own home with bold colors, sleek accents, and a touch of modern flair.