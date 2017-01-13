Keira Knightley's Former N.Y.C. Apartment Sells for $6 Million

Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC; Getty
Jane Asher
Jan 13, 2017

Take a look inside Keira Knightley's former N.Y.C. apartment, located in the trendy downtown neighborhood of TriBeCa, also home to A-listers like Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé and Jay Z, just sold for $6 million, less than its most recent listing price of $6.6 million, according to the New York Post. The apartment first hit the market for $8.4 million in 2009 with a different brokerage firm currently handling the sale.

Featuring three bedrooms and two-and-a-half-baths, the 3,280-square-foot duplex apartment has not one, but two floors (a luxury in the New York City apartment market), plus a 900-square-foot balcony looking out onto lower Manhattan. The gorgeous apartment, featuring 23-foot ceilings, also has a home office, large kitchen with updated appliances, and a stunning spiral staircase, giving the home a loft-like feel with the top of the staircase overlooking the living room on the floor below.

VIDEO: Inside Keira Knightley's Former N.Y.C. Apartment

 

Listed by KWNYC TRIBECA, the sprawling apartment also features floor-to-ceiling single-pane windows and oversize glass doors for maximum natural light, plus a seating area in the living room with exposed wood beams next to the kitchen.

Scroll down below to take a full look at Knightley's former apartment, and get inspired to revamp your own home with bold colors, sleek accents, and a touch of modern flair.

1 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Balcony

With an open floor plan, you can look out onto the apartment's living room from up on the second story. Plus the 23-foot ceilings make the home feel airy and spacious. 

2 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Spiral Staircase

The gorgeous spiral staircase serves as a lovely focal point in the apartment's living room. 

3 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Kitchen

We're loving the wooden finishes in the open-concept kitchen area, looking out to the living room. 

4 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Library

We can totally picture Knightley curling up with a good book in this room. 

5 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Master Bedroom

The spacious master bedroom also features a large en suite bathroom.

6 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Second Bedroom

Located off of the library, the second bedroom shares a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with the third.

7 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Upstairs Bathroom

The guest bathroom connects the second and third bedrooms.

8 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Third Bedroom

The third bedroom in the apartment is really big enough to be a master, and is definitely much bigger than our own tiny N.Y.C. bedrooms. It even has room for a desk! 

9 of 9 Eric van den Brulle/KWNYC

The Office/Guest Room

This small nook-like room is the perfect place to just get away from it all. 

