Keanu Reeves Made the Most Romantic Gesture While Filming With Sandra Bullock

One of the original internet boyfriends just got a little bit dreamier. Keanu Reeves, who has been melting hearts (and becoming a meme favorite) since the beginning of time — OK, maybe since the '80s — shared a story about his co-star Sandra Bullock that's sure to give stans even more reason to love him. In a new interview with Esquire, Reeves recounted a story about sharing Champagne and chocolate truffles with Bullock after she mentioned that she'd never had the opportunity to experience the oft-mentioned and supposedly sexy culinary pairing.

"Bullock said, offhand, that she had never had Champagne and truffles," the article reads. It's something that feels easy to forget, especially since the duo was filing Speed at the time and buses and speed limits can keep things like aphrodisiacs and treats on the back burner. But Reeves didn't forget. He remembered in a very big way.

Days later, Reeves showed up at Bullock's new house on his motorcycle with the items in hand.

"I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it's like," Reeves remembers saying. And if that wasn't enough to get everyone swooning, he says that Sandy popped the bubbly, they had chocolate together, and then she finished the sweet moment by painting his nails black, just like hers were at the time.

Bullock remembers the moment, too, saying that it was just one example of Reeves being romantic, mysterious, and, well, super-charming. He had a date that night, so he couldn't stay. And the thoughtfulness wasn't just a one-time thing, either. Bullock said that it was Reeve's M.O.

"That's what I mean that it drives you crazy," Bullock told Esquire. "When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, 'I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him?' And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response."