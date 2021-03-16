The Internet Is Convinced Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Married
A ring on that finger is all it takes.
After postponing their wedding twice, it looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have gone ahead and just got married — at least that's what Twitter users think. After Page Six published photos of the duo in Hawaii and zoomed in on a gold band on Perry's left ring finger, fans are convinced that the two said their I Dos in secret.
Bloom, Perry, and their 6-month-old daughter Daisy were out in Hawaii yesterday. And while Perry kept her outfit low-key (she wore workout clothes, a fanny pack, and a baseball cap with MAMA embroidered on it), she wasn't shy about flashing her ring. The family has been in Hawaii for several weeks.
Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019. They had initially hoped to get married in Japan last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone.
"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," a source told People. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."
As she got further along in her pregnancy, Perry said that her focus shifted. Plus, the uncertainty of 2020 made it difficult to plan anything, she explained to The Mirror. At the time, she was still hopeful that a wedding would happen eventually.
"You can't plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always canceled. We just want to deliver a healthy child," she said. "Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now. Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child. And that's what's coming up right now!"
Perry and Bloom haven't offered any official comment on the matter, which some Twitter users pointed out.
Other fans and Perry fan accounts, however, retweeted the news and offered their congratulations — and surprise.
Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They share a son, Flynn.