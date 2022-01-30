Katy Perry Paired Her Red Latex Bodysuit with Fringed Chaps During Her SNL Performance
Katy Perry, the reigning queen of camp, brought her over-the-top style to the stage for two musical performances during yesterday's taping of Saturday Night Live.
Offering fans a taste of her outlandish Las Vegas residency Play, the songstress performed her single "When I'm Gone" in true Katy Perry fashion, wearing a red latex bodysuit with cutouts at the chest and a pair of matching fringed chaps. She accessorized with a coordinating cartoonish mushroom hat that matched the set, as well as her back-up dancers's costumes. Her signature dark hair was worn down and in loose waves.
Perry returned for a second performance — this time, dressed in a light blue tulle gown while singing her 2019 hit "Never Really Over." But of course, this wasn't your average Cinderella-inspired dress. Katy's version included a crop top and a skirt with three gigantic layers of puffy mesh fabric. Beauty-wise, Perry kept her hairstyle from her previous act, but added crystals around her eyes and colorful winged liner.
Ahead of the show, Perry teased her SNL performance on Instagram. "flew into a blizzard to bring some heat to @nbcsnl see u tonight," she captioned a video of herself modeling a silver bustier with a laced-up panel in the back. And days before that, she revealed her intentions for her upcoming appearance, writing: "Live from New York, it's 🍄PLAY🍄 Can't wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺)."
Well, Katy, we'd say mission accomplished.