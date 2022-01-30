Katy Perry Paired Her Red Latex Bodysuit with Fringed Chaps During Her SNL Performance

Katy Perry, the reigning queen of camp, brought her over-the-top style to the stage for two musical performances during yesterday's taping of Saturday Night Live.

Offering fans a taste of her outlandish Las Vegas residency Play, the songstress performed her single "When I'm Gone" in true Katy Perry fashion, wearing a red latex bodysuit with cutouts at the chest and a pair of matching fringed chaps. She accessorized with a coordinating cartoonish mushroom hat that matched the set, as well as her back-up dancers's costumes. Her signature dark hair was worn down and in loose waves.