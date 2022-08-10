Katy Perry Wore a Red Hot Cut-Out Dress With Matching Mushroom Heels

Katy Perry may dress like a human-sized mushroom during her Las Vegas residency show, PLAY, but for her latest appearance, the singer opted to (slightly) tone down the campy ensemble. On Tuesday, Perry stepped out to attend the Magic fashion trade show while subtly nodding to the costume in a way that completely elevated her look — both figuratively and literally.

Perry, who founded the footwear line Katy Perry Collections, served as a keynote speaker during the Vegas-based event, and she definitely dressed the part. For the occasion, the pop star sported a bright red, midriff-baring Cult Gaia cutout maxi dress held together by a small knot at her waist. Puffed long sleeves and the frock's top section attached to the skin-tight dress via a circular gold ring, which also served as the dress's unconventional neckline.

While the red-hot number was certainly show-stopping, the most interesting part of Perry's outfit had to be her matching pumps that featured several PVC straps and a white and red mushroom heel. The singer finished the look with simple earrings and a swipe of red lipstick, and she wore her hair in an effortless updo with face-framing pieces.

When talking with InStyle earlier this summer, the star touched on how her style changes when she's on and off stage. "I think that I'm two different people," Katy shared. "In my show, it's very larger-than-life. It's very 3-D. It's very over-animated. In my day-to-day and in my other business ventures, I'm a little bit more neutral, streamlined. Every once in a while, a pop of color, for instance. But it's just one color, and we stick with it. And it's a brown, neutral shades on my face."

She continued, "I would say that in my personal life, it's becoming a little bit more sophisticated and less kooky. I save the kook for the stage. But it's still an elevated kook. There's no messiness to any of it. It's intentional camp."