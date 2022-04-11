Katy Perry's Latest Monochromatic Moment Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit
From stages to streetwear, neon is having a moment just in time for spring — and who better to get in on the loud fashion trend than the queen of camp herself, Katy Perry? While she's been known to wear a head-turning outfit or two, the singer took a more low-key approach (well, low-key for Katy, that is) to the bright trend when dressing for a taping of American Idol in Hawaii earlier this year.
On Sunday, Katy shared a trio of photos with her 157 million Instagram followers in a monochromatic orange fit. The two-piece set included a long-sleeved collared crop top with a tie waist and a matching high-waisted silky skirt with a sky-high leg slit. Both pieces featured silver and pink bedazzled flower detailing. Katy finished her neon look by accessorizing with bright pink earrings and swipes of pink graphic liner and by sweeping her hair into an effortless updo.
The pop star — who's on a break from her Las Vegas residency — is currently in the midst of her fifth season of American Idol judging alongside co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The three stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year to promote the 20th season of the singing competition, where Perry shared that the three of them butted heads more this season than ever before.
"It's not that we don't love and respect each other," Katy said. "We just see so much talent after five seasons that we're all like pushing for the best stuff. And maybe you can get a little bit jaded after a few seasons."