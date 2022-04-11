Katy Perry's Latest Monochromatic Moment Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit

From stages to streetwear, neon is having a moment just in time for spring — and who better to get in on the loud fashion trend than the queen of camp herself, Katy Perry? While she's been known to wear a head-turning outfit or two, the singer took a more low-key approach (well, low-key for Katy, that is) to the bright trend when dressing for a taping of American Idol in Hawaii earlier this year.