Katy Perry's Lace-Up Corset Minidress Is Giving Madonna
It's no secret that Katy Perry has a unique sense of style. As the unofficial queen of camp, it's practically in the job description. But that didn't stop the singer from taking inspiration from fellow style and music royalty, Madonna, when curating her latest outfit — and it's safe to say the queen of pop would be proud.
On Sunday, the American Idol co-host shared a series of photos on Instagram ahead of the show's top seven performances. Cheekily captioned "Of CORSET you're watching #americanidol rn riiight? 🎀," the pictures showed Katy posing in a pastel pink minidress reminiscent of a corset bodysuit worn by Madonna in the '90s. While both outfits featured similar spaghetti straps, embroidered panels, and dainty bows, Katy swapped the pop icon's pointed bustier cups for a smoother round style and switched Madonna's belted waist for a lace-up corset.
RELATED: Katy Perry's Bright Green Bustier and Cargo Pants Combo Signals the Return of Another Old School Brand
Katy's dress also included strips of lace-up detailing and a row of corset hooks all the way up the middle. The singer finished her look with glitzy silver drop earrings, pale pink heels, and subtle rosy glam, and she pulled her long brown waves into a messy high ponytail with a middle part.
The American Idol promo post (and gorgeous outfit pics) comes just a few weeks after Perry had an awkward encounter with a contestant while judging the show's top 11 alongside co-hosts, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. During a challenge that required each contestant to guess which host selected a song for them to sing, 20-year-old Noah Thompson incorrectly guessed that Katy had picked John Mayer's 2009 hit, "Heartbreak Warfare."
Katy — who dated Mayer off and on for two years in the early 2010s — had some fun with the shocking prediction by joking, "Noah ... I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me." She added, "It's all a great song, you did great, but I can't talk anymore," before crawling under the judge's table and quipping, "Who's going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?"