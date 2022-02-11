Katy Perry Dressed Like a Literal Football on the Red Carpet

Katy Perry is no stranger to committing to a theme (see "left shark" at the 2015 Super Bowl). And she continued to bring her iconic, campy fashion sense to the sidelines at the 2022 NFL Honors, where she presented an award ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

For the ceremony on Thursday night, the pop star opted for a sporty ensemble that included a dark brown strapless ruched dress that she paired with matching opera gloves. Even her purse was on-brand for the evening, as she carried a rhinestone Judith Leiber football clutch that fit in the palm of her hand. She accessorized with massive silver hoops and a two-stone diamond ring worn over her gloves.