Katy Perry Wore a Corset Jacket with Sheer Boob Cutouts
After stepping out for date night with Orlando Bloom in a '70s-inspired Canadian tuxedo, Katy Perry got straight to work and shared photos of herself filming the promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance, where she appears as the musical guest alongside Willem Dafoe. In the Instagram gallery, the singer posed on the stairs of the iconic set wearing an outfit that's a mix of goth and glam — or as some would say, haute goth.
Put together by Perry's stylist Tatiana Waterford, the songstress paired a black corset jacket with matching tailored pants by Mugler. The lingerie-style blazer featured a zipper down the front and mesh paneling around the midsection and at the top of the chest. She accessorized with black pointed-toe heels and silver chain-link earrings. Beauty-wise, Katy channeled Morticia Addams with a bold red lip and her long dark hair, which was left down, parted down the middle, and styled into relaxed waves.
"hold on to ur W.I.G. @nbcsnl," she captioned the carousel of snapshots.
Ahead of her SNL appearance, Katy and her fiancé Orlando grabbed dinner at celebrity hot-spot Carbone in New York City. An eyewitness at the Italian restaurant revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Orlando doted on Katy the entire meal and that two didn't leave until midnight. "Orlando is such a gentleman, he opened the doors for her, held her hand, and led her into and out of the restaurant," the source said. "They still seem very much in the honeymoon phase!"