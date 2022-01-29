Katy Perry Wore a Corset Jacket with Sheer Boob Cutouts

After stepping out for date night with Orlando Bloom in a '70s-inspired Canadian tuxedo, Katy Perry got straight to work and shared photos of herself filming the promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance, where she appears as the musical guest alongside Willem Dafoe. In the Instagram gallery, the singer posed on the stairs of the iconic set wearing an outfit that's a mix of goth and glam — or as some would say, haute goth.