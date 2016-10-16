Katy Perry Is a Golden Goddess at Children's Hospital Gala

Katy Perry was a real-life "Firework" at an L.A. charity ball last night—she shimmered and shined as she lit up the night in her stunning gold dress. The 31-year-old pop singer performed at the Once Upon a Time Gala hosted by the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and we're willing to bet no one could take their eyes off her.

Perry's elegant look consisted of an off-the-shoulder floor-length gold gown with a tulle train by Marchesa. The surface of the dress was covered in ornate green and pink floral beading, and the garment was held up by a delicate pink neck strap. The "Rise" singer paired the gown with glittering chandelier earrings and a statement ring. She wore her brown hair in a sleek updo and opted for a natural dewy makeup look—simply radiant!

Perry wasn't the only lovely lady at the charity event, though. She was joined by actress Drew Barrymore, who received a Courage To Care Award from the organization. The two women grabbed a selfie together, and Barrymore posted it with the caption, "Oh yeah! And this happened!!! @katyperry my fellow @childrensla representative tonight at the gala!!! #loveher #roar me and my daughters listen to her with such joy!"

Oh yeah! And this happened!!! @katyperry my fellow @childrensla representative tonight at the gala!!! #loveher #roar me and my daughters listen to her with such joy! A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Oct 15, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT

RELATED: Katy Perry Glows in a Sparkling Ensemble to Award a $50,000 Scholarship

Barrymore went for an understated, yet equally gorgeous, look for the night, wearing a strapless black dress with her dirty blonde hair pulled into a loose side braid.

Flanked by @kellysawyer from @baby2baby and Bob Weiner from @childrensla two of my biggest philanthropic influences #myheros A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Oct 15, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

VIDEO: Katy Perry's 10 Best Instagrams