Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
After an epic music video pregnancy reveal and an NSFW quarantine sonogram, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that their first child together has arrived. The couple broke the news through Unicef's Twitter account (where they are goodwill ambassadors).
"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @katyperry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the account stated. They also included a quote from the couple which read, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
They also included a photo of their daughter's tiny hand, holding mom and dad's hand. Perry had a special nod to her daughter painted on her nails, a daisy design.
Perry and Bloom confirmed that they were expecting back in March during the premiere of her music video, "Never Worn White." A month later, Perry announced that she was having a daughter via pink frosting.
The couple began dating back in 2016. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and planned on getting married in 2020, though their plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Perry stated that she had planned on having a lavish ceremony in Japan, but had to postpone because of travel restrictions and safety concerns.
This is Perry's first child. Bloom shares a son, 9-year-old Flynn Christopher Bloom, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.