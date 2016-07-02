Katy Perry Is Now the Most Followed Person on Twitter Ever    

Katy Perry just made social media history. The pop superstar hit 90 million followers on Twitter this past Friday, becoming the most followed person on the digital platform ever. Perry celebrated the momentous occasion by retweeting an announcement from Twitter's official account along with the caption, "Dang this is tight."

The original post congratulates the singer, calling for a party with a guest list 90 million followers strong (can you imagine the epic size of this throwdown?). The caption reads, "It's party time, @katyperry! With 90 million on the guest list, we're gonna need a really big dance floor," followed by a heart. Perry's legion of fans, the Katycats, will no doubt be the first to RSVP. Immediately after the announcement, the hashtag, "#Katy90GIFParty" began trending on the platform.

It's party time, @katyperry! With 90 million on the guest list, we're gonna need a really big dance floor. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TiuHfZllPW — Twitter (@twitter) July 1, 2016

Perry has long reigned as the queen of the Twittersphere. The "Teenage Dream" singer just hit 80 million followers in January and it doesn't look like the biggest act on Twitter will be slowing down anytime soon. She continues to leave other heavy Twitter hitters, like Justin Bieber, with 83.9 million followers, and Taylor Swift, with 79 million, in the dust.

This isn't the first time the 31-year-old has made Internet history. Last year, Perry's music video for "Dark Horse" became the first video by a female artist to reach 1 billion views on Vevo. Soon after, her music video for "Roar" followed by also breaking the 1 billion view mark on Vevo, making her the first artist ever with multiple videos with 1 billion views. When she isn't busy slaying records, Perry is using her unmatched star power to make a positive change in the world as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.