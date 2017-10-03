Katy Perry Lists Her $9.5 Million Hollywood Home—See Inside

Christopher Polk/Getty
Isabel Jones
Oct 03, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

When it comes to real estate, this California Gurl has impressive taste.

Katy Perry recently listed her sprawling Hollywood Hills home for $9.5 million, and if we had that kind of money lying around, we’re pretty sure it’d be a worthy investment.

Built in 1954, the four-structure compound is comprised of the main house, a two-story guest house, a personal gym, and a security guard house. In addition to all this, the property also plays host to an outdoor fireplace, grill, swimming pool, cabana, and fountain (!!!).

The main house’s entire second floor functions as the master suite and includes a Roman bath and sky ceiling.

VIDEO: 10 of Katy Perry’s Best Instagrams

Scroll down below to see inside the four-bedroom, six-bathroom pad. Spoiler: Prepare to be SHOOK.

1 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Sitting Room 

This charming nook contains both a welcoming fireplace and a set of Chanel emblem-bearing pillows (which might not be included in the buying price). 

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Living Room

Katy and Orlando Bloom have totally snacked on scones in this room. Don't you get that vibe? 

3 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

A Bedroom 

This colorful corner is home to just one of the main house's four bedrooms. 

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Pool

What better place to sip gin and juice?

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Patio

Indoor? Outdoor? Pick a place to lounge and your wish is this house's command. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Kitchen

Prepare food of all kinds, both "Hot n' Cold," in this airy kitchen and dining area. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

Another Living Area and Fireplace

You can never have too many living rooms, am I right? 

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Exterior 

Lush greenery lines the property. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy of Trulia

The Compound

Nothing short of the very best for this courtside killer queen!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!