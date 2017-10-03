Katy Perry Lists Her $9.5 Million Hollywood Home—See Inside

When it comes to real estate, this California Gurl has impressive taste.

Katy Perry recently listed her sprawling Hollywood Hills home for $9.5 million, and if we had that kind of money lying around, we’re pretty sure it’d be a worthy investment.

Built in 1954, the four-structure compound is comprised of the main house, a two-story guest house, a personal gym, and a security guard house. In addition to all this, the property also plays host to an outdoor fireplace, grill, swimming pool, cabana, and fountain (!!!).

The main house’s entire second floor functions as the master suite and includes a Roman bath and sky ceiling.

Scroll down below to see inside the four-bedroom, six-bathroom pad. Spoiler: Prepare to be SHOOK.