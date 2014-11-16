Hunger Games Transformation: Relive Katniss Everdeen's Journey From the Beginning

Everett Collection/Facebook
Jennifer Davis
Nov 16, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, has come a long way since she volunteered as tribute in the first Hunger Games film. We've seen her survive the barbaric competition (twice), incite a revolution, inspire hope in the downtrodden citizens of Panem, and ultimately morph into the Mockingjay. No small feat for a citizen of District 12.

RELATED: Look Back at Effie Trinket’s Most Outrageous Looks from The Hunger Games

With the highly-anticipated release of  The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 less than a week away, we're brushing up on the moments that have defined Katniss thus far. From the first time we saw her wield an arrow to the moment she reveals her wedding dress, relive Katniss's journey from the beginning now.

PHOTOS: Katniss's Hunger Games Transformation

Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 in theaters Friday, November 22.

 

1 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

Before she volunteers to fight in the Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) shows off her archery skills on Reaping Day.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

Katniss's signature sidebraid and chestnut locks are on full display as she shares a bit of bread with Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth) before the Reaping.

3 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

Dressed in one of her mother's best dresses for the Reaping, Katniss forgoes her sidebraid in favor of a more intricate updo.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Girl on Fire is born! For Katniss and Peeta's (Josh Hutcherson) debut as tributes, Cinna (Lenny Kravitz) dresses her in an all-black ensemble, but makes sure she maintains her identity by braiding her hair.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

While training, Katniss keeps her hair back by braiding her long hair and letting it fall over her shoulder.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

Katniss solidifies her identity as the Girl on Fire during her interview with Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) in this flaming red dress, which was complemented by an intense smoky eye.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games, 2012

Let the games begin! With arrows strapped to her back, Katniss fights to stay alive in the brutal tournament.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

While on the Victory Tour with Peeta, Katniss dresses in a neutral navy and black ensemble, which offsets her slightly darker hair nicely.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Dressed in a shimmering blue dress, Katniss and her signature sidebraid visit the districts during the Victory Tour.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

A party in the Capitol isn't complete without a fancy, over-the-top ensemble. Embodying her Girl on Fire moniker with a sexy black dress adorned with flames on the shoulder, Katniss finishes off the Victory Tour in style.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Knowing her fate, Katniss wears a practical navy jumpsuit and tall lace-up boots for her second Hunger Games Reaping.
Advertisement
12 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Outfitted in sleek training uniforms, Katniss and Peeta gear up for their second go in the tournament.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Here Katniss shows off her dramatic wedding dress designed by her trusty stylist, Cinna. What can't be seen is that the dress turns from classic gown to political statement with a simple twirl.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Katniss keeps her hair pulled back as she gets strapped in to be transported to the Hunger Games site.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

Even the rebellion can't hinder Katniss's iconic sidebraid. Here she visits District 8 and prepares to help them fight the Capitol.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!