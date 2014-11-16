Hunger Games Transformation: Relive Katniss Everdeen's Journey From the Beginning

Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, has come a long way since she volunteered as tribute in the first Hunger Games film. We've seen her survive the barbaric competition (twice), incite a revolution, inspire hope in the downtrodden citizens of Panem, and ultimately morph into the Mockingjay. No small feat for a citizen of District 12.

RELATED: Look Back at Effie Trinket’s Most Outrageous Looks from The Hunger Games

With the highly-anticipated release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 less than a week away, we're brushing up on the moments that have defined Katniss thus far. From the first time we saw her wield an arrow to the moment she reveals her wedding dress, relive Katniss's journey from the beginning now.

PHOTOS: Katniss's Hunger Games Transformation

Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 in theaters Friday, November 22.