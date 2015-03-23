Katniss-Inspired Looks We're Loving for Spring

For The Hunger Games' heroine Katniss Everdeen, survival meant paying just as much attention to who she was wearing as what she was doing. While many of the most memorable style moments revolved around flaming gowns and glittering skin, the majority of Katniss's fashion choices were pretty and wearable. We reinterpreted this heroine's pivotal looks for life outside of Panem and discovered that they hit upon some of spring's biggest trends. From bold pastels to bright day dresses, shop the pieces that pay tribute to one of our favorite pop-culture icons of 2012-and look amazing all season long.
Lionsgate
Reaping Day
"To my surprise, my mother has laid out one of her only lovely dresses for me. A soft blue thing with matching shoes."
"It's the fluttering cape made of streams of orange, yellow, and red and the matching headpiece that define this costume. Cinna plans to light them on fire just before our chariot rolls into the streets."
"The creature standing before me in the full-length mirror has come from another world. Where skin shimmers and eyes flash and apparently they make their clothes from jewels. Because my dress, oh, my dress is entirely covered in reflective precious gems... The slightest movement gives the impression I am engulfed in tongues of fire.
I am not pretty. I am not beautiful. I am as radiant as the sun."
"Venia helps me into a pair of flat leather sandals and I turn to the mirror.
I am still the 'girl on fire.' The sheer fabric softly glows. Even the slightest movement in the air sends a ripple up my body. By comparison, the chariot costume seems garish, the interview dress too contrived. In this dress, I give the illusion of wearing candlelight."
2 of 6Courtesy
