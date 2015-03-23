Katniss-Inspired Looks We're Loving for Spring

Mar 23, 2015 @ 3:56 pm
Jennifer Lawrence - Katniss
Katniss-Inspired Looks We're Loving

For The Hunger Games' heroine Katniss Everdeen, survival meant paying just as much attention to who she was wearing as what she was doing. While many of the most memorable style moments revolved around flaming gowns and glittering skin, the majority of Katniss's fashion choices were pretty and wearable. We reinterpreted this heroine's pivotal looks for life outside of Panem and discovered that they hit upon some of spring's biggest trends. From bold pastels to bright day dresses, shop the pieces that pay tribute to one of our favorite pop-culture icons of 2012-and look amazing all season long.

Chill Seeker Dress, ModCloth
Reaping Day

"To my surprise, my mother has laid out one of her only lovely dresses for me. A soft blue thing with matching shoes."

Chill Seeker Dress, ModCloth, $70; modcloth.com.

Ballet Flats, Kartell, $65; yooz.com.

Stretch-Silk Chiffon Top, DKNY
Opening Ceremonies

"It's the fluttering cape made of streams of orange, yellow, and red and the matching headpiece that define this costume. Cinna plans to light them on fire just before our chariot rolls into the streets."

Stretch-Silk Chiffon Top, DKNY, $195; net-a-porter.com.

Gabrielle Sequin Dress, BCBGMAXAZRIA
Interview Dress

"The creature standing before me in the full-length mirror has come from another world. Where skin shimmers and eyes flash and apparently they make their clothes from jewels. Because my dress, oh, my dress is entirely covered in reflective precious gems... The slightest movement gives the impression I am engulfed in tongues of fire.

I am not pretty. I am not beautiful. I am as radiant as the sun."

Gabrielle Sequin Dress, BCBGMAXAZRIA, $548; bcbg.com.

Belted Silk-Chiffon Dress, Alexander McQueen
Closing Ceremonies

"Venia helps me into a pair of flat leather sandals and I turn to the mirror.

I am still the 'girl on fire.' The sheer fabric softly glows. Even the slightest movement in the air sends a ripple up my body. By comparison, the chariot costume seems garish, the interview dress too contrived. In this dress, I give the illusion of wearing candlelight."

Belted Silk-Chiffon Dress, Alexander McQueen, $4,970; net-a-porter.com.

Leather Toe Post Sandals, MANGO, $30; shop.mango.com.

Celest Belted Cotton-Gauze Dress, Étoile Isabel Marant
Television Interview After the Games

"When Cinna comes in...he dresses me in a white, gauzy dress and pink shoes. He personally adjusts my makeup until I seem to radiate a soft, rosy glow."

Celest Belted Cotton-Gauze Dress, etoile Isabel Marant, $405; net-a-porter.com.

Leather Bow Ballet Flats, Repetto, $280; saksfifthavenue.com.

