Katniss-Inspired Looks We're Loving for Spring

For The Hunger Games' heroine Katniss Everdeen, survival meant paying just as much attention to who she was wearing as what she was doing. While many of the most memorable style moments revolved around flaming gowns and glittering skin, the majority of Katniss's fashion choices were pretty and wearable. We reinterpreted this heroine's pivotal looks for life outside of Panem and discovered that they hit upon some of spring's biggest trends. From bold pastels to bright day dresses, shop the pieces that pay tribute to one of our favorite pop-culture icons of 2012-and look amazing all season long.