Katie Holmes' Extremely Impractical Winter Shoes Are Actually So Chic
Honestly, we respect it.
Katie Holmes is a seasoned New Yorker — so much so that she doesn't let the cold get in the way of a good outfit.
Though the chill in the city would have most of us reaching for our boots (or closed-toe shoes at the very least), Holmes stepped out in the city on Wednesday — in 20 to 30-degree weather — in a pair of JW Anderson leather chain slide sandals paired with hot pink socks. She also cozied up with a hoodie under a black longline coat and a white protective face mask.
Perhaps Holmes was just stepping out for a quick errand — after all, these slides are basically the upscale version of the slippers we all throw on to pick up our takeout orders.
As we've gone into autumn and winter, Holmes has been taking on the city in some Very Good coats and shoes, for her solo strolls and walks with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.
On Valentine's Day, she shared a photo of a bouquet of roses on Instagram and tagged Vitolo, who presumably gave her the flowers.