Katie Holmes Paired Over-the-Knee Go-Go Boots With a Trench Coat and Underwear A 2022 take on a '60s staple. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Katie Holmes Trench Coat Underwear Boots Instagram Credit: Katie Holmes/Instagram Katie Holmes just invented the perfect rainy summer day uniform that also featured the 2022 version of go-go boots. On Tuesday, the actress shared a snap to her Instagram story in an unexpected outfit combo that included a black silk trench coat, matching underwear, a gray tee that she tucked into the undergarment, and '60s-esque white over-the-knee go-go boots. Katie's brunette hair was gently tousled and parted down the middle, and she embraced a natural glam look. RELATED: Katie Holmes and Her New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut She posed for a different camera not in view, slightly leaning into one hip. A grand staircase with a black wrought iron railing, a regal column, and marble detailing served as the backdrop for the mini photo shoot. The actress-turned-screen-writer-turned-director is getting ready to premiere her latest work at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Next week, she'll premiere her new pandemic-themed movie Alone Together — written and directed by and starring Holmes — that follows a New Yorker who travels upstate at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, where she meets and grows close to a fellow quarantiner. "Katie has created a poignant, relatable, and humorous Lockdown love story touching on common experiences we all dealt with during the pandemic," Vertical Entertainment Partner Peter Jarowey said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "It is pure entertainment that we feel moviegoers will connect with on many levels."

