Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering

Arguably, one of the worst parts about going to work in the summer is figuring out looks that are suitable for both sweltering heat and a freezing, AC-blasting office. But Katie Holmes literally just handed us the perfect summer outfit formula that is a fool-proof guide to layering in the year's hottest months.

On Wednesday, the actress, producer, and director stepped out in New York City in a breezy, floral maxidress layered over a white tee with a scalloped neckline. She topped it all off with a lightweight, eggshell-colored blazer. Underneath her arm, she carried a rust-colored leather satchel and finished the look with square tortoiseshell sunglasses that she carried in her hand and baby blue ballet flats.

Although this stroll was unaccompanied, Holmes has been on many excursions lately with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. Things seem to be getting more serious between the two, as a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Wooten has met Katie's 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, and they "get along great."

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to," the insider said before adding that Wooten and Holmes are "the real deal."

It was also important to Katie to introduce her new man and her daughter before they made their relationship public, according to the source. The couple made their red carpet debut back in May at The Moth's 25th anniversary gala, The Silver Ball.