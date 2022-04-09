Katie Holmes Brought Back This Impractical Y2K Accessory with Her Latest Outfit

In addition to trucker hats, platform sandals, and Ugg boots, another accessory synonymous with the early 2000s is primed for its comeback: the skinny scarf. And who better to usher in the trend for its second go-around than Katie Holmes? I mean, if anyone can convince us to wear the super impractical (some might even say, useless) accessory again, it's Holmes and her enviable signature style that's a happy medium between kitsch and cool.