Katie Holmes Brought Back This Impractical Y2K Accessory with Her Latest Outfit
In addition to trucker hats, platform sandals, and Ugg boots, another accessory synonymous with the early 2000s is primed for its comeback: the skinny scarf. And who better to usher in the trend for its second go-around than Katie Holmes? I mean, if anyone can convince us to wear the super impractical (some might even say, useless) accessory again, it's Holmes and her enviable signature style that's a happy medium between kitsch and cool.
On Friday, the actress attended the New York screening of her new movie As They Made Us dressed casually in a classic striped button-down that was purposely loose, light-wash bootcut jeans, and black slip-on shoes. The true star of her outfit, though, was a thin, tie-meets-scarf in a similar color yet contrasting pattern of her shirt. She wrapped the beaded silk scarf once around her neck and it hit just above her knees.
The accessory was just for show, however, as the small swath of silk it was constructed from couldn't possibly keep anyone actually warm. Katie wore her hair down in loose waves, and on her left wrist was another nostalgic add-on, a cloth-wrapped bracelet.
A skinny scarf isn't the only old-school staple Holmes has revived recently. Just earlier this week, she was spotted on a stroll in New York City wearing JNCO-esque jeans from the '90s. The ultra-baggy jeans were paired with a white T-shirt, an ultra-cropped sweater, and flat black loafers.