Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress

A masterclass in dressing for the heat.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022
Katie Holmes Shirt Dress Black Handbag Christian Siriano Opening Connecticut
Photo: Getty Images

Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.

On Tuesday, Holmes attended the opening of Christian Siriano's The Collective West store in Westport, Connecticut, in a white button-down shirtdress with three-quarter-length bell sleeves and a belted midsection, all designed by Siriano. She paired the lightweight frock with black-and-white lace-up kitten heels and a geometric handbag, also by the designer. She kept her accessories minimal and wore her hair in natural beach waves.

This isn't the first time that the style icon has put comfort first while still staying on trend. Even at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her movie Alone Together, Holmes opted for a beachy, netted dress to beat the scorching New York City heat. And late last month, Holmes taught us another lesson in fashion: how to layer in the summer, which she demonstrated with a linen blazer and floral maxidress.

Holmes went alone to this outing, but the actress has been spotted out with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III quite a lot lately. And things appear to be getting rather serious. In fact, her daughter, Suri Cruise, whom Katie shares with ex Tom Cruise, has met Bobby and the two "get along great."

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Katie Holmes Floral Dress Blazer New York City Summer
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore the No-Fail Summer Outfit Everyone Should Have on Rotation
Summer Office Outfits
Unsure What to Wear to the Office This Summer? Here Are 7 Outfit Ideas From Fashion Experts
Best Bucket Hats
The 7 Best Buckets for Ultimate Street Cred
Best White Button Downs
Consider These 10 White Button Downs the Foundation of Your Wardrobe
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 16 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
Katie Holmes Trench Coat Underwear Boots Instagram
Katie Holmes Paired Over-the-Knee Go-Go Boots With a Trench Coat and Underwear
Katie Holmes Bobby Wooten Red Carpet Debut
Katie Holmes and Her New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Katie Holmes Skinny Scarf
Katie Holmes Brought Back This Impractical Y2K Accessory with Her Latest Outfit
Katie Holmes Just Proved that JNCO Jeans Are Coming Back
Katie Holmes Just Proved that JNCO Jeans Are Coming Back
NOV 16, 2006
Mad About Katie
Katie Holmes Showed Off Her Nose Ring
Katie Holmes Swapped Her Tiny Nose Ring for a Hoop
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Paired Her All-White Suit with a Black Bra and This Controversial Shoe