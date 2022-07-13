Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress

Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.

On Tuesday, Holmes attended the opening of Christian Siriano's The Collective West store in Westport, Connecticut, in a white button-down shirtdress with three-quarter-length bell sleeves and a belted midsection, all designed by Siriano. She paired the lightweight frock with black-and-white lace-up kitten heels and a geometric handbag, also by the designer. She kept her accessories minimal and wore her hair in natural beach waves.

This isn't the first time that the style icon has put comfort first while still staying on trend. Even at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her movie Alone Together, Holmes opted for a beachy, netted dress to beat the scorching New York City heat. And late last month, Holmes taught us another lesson in fashion: how to layer in the summer, which she demonstrated with a linen blazer and floral maxidress.

Holmes went alone to this outing, but the actress has been spotted out with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III quite a lot lately. And things appear to be getting rather serious. In fact, her daughter, Suri Cruise, whom Katie shares with ex Tom Cruise, has met Bobby and the two "get along great."

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to."