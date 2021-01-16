Katie Holmes Just Wore a T-Shirt Designed By Her Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.
He's quite the artist.
Just a month after making her relationship Instagram official with Emilio Vitolo Jr., Katie Holmes is sending her boyfriend yet another sweet shoutout on social media.
On Friday, the actress took to the app wearing a red T-shirt with a Keith Haring-style painting of New York's skyline positioned above the phrase, "It Was All A Dream." And, just like anything Katie wears, the world wanted to know how to copy her look — including her beau's brother, Anthony Vitolo.
In the comments section, he wrote: "Emilio was wearing this yesterday where did you guys get those! I need one." Katie replied back, revealing the designer behind the impressive graphic tee. "Emilio painted it," she responded.
While everyone knew about Emilio's skills in the kitchen, it turns out, he's also quite the artist.
Last month, Katie publicly acknowledged her relationship with the New York chef on her Instagram Stories, after he posted a sweet tribute in honor of her 42nd birthday. "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person," Emilio wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Katie sitting on his lap. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"
The couple began dating back in September, and almost immediately Katie was "smitten," according to a source.
"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It's easy to see how Katie fell for him," an insider previously told People about the rapid pace of their romance. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can't get enough of her attention."