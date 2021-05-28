Katie Holmes Paired Her Casual Overalls With Some Gucci
A masterful mix.
After paying homage to her Dawson's Creek character Joey Potter with a very late-'90s denim skirt and shifting to grandma territory with a patchwork jacket, Katie Holmes hit a few art supply stores in New York City's SoHo neighborhood looking every bit the painter-in-training. While she shopped, she wore a pair of blue denim overalls, a plain white T-shirt, and a pair of bright red Gucci mules, adding a touch of luxe — the style is one of her go-tos as she's been seen wearing the shoe in black and its popular loafer version — to a laid-back outfit that's asking for paint splatters and deep introspection.
The snaps come after news that Holmes and her rumored boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. separated after eight months of dating and being photographed across NYC wearing Evolvetogether masks.
"It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life," a source told People. "Emilio has no hard feelings."
Holmes's artful outing comes after rumors that she was sparking romance with fellow actor Alexander Skarsgård. Gossip sites reported that the True Blood alum is in the city filming Succession and that he and Holmes have been meeting each other in secret. The two met each other on the set of 2014's The Giver. Neither Holmes nor Skarsgård have commented on the rumors, though there's no telling what (or who) Holmes plans on painting on the canvases that she picked up on her shopping trip.