Katie Holmes Just Wore a Very Monica Geller Pair of Pants

If someone told me that Katie Holmes recently began binging Friends, I would 100% believe them. Early on in the show (season 1, episode 3, to be exact), Monica Geller enters her massive NYC apartment rocking slightly baggy, striped drawstring pants — and yesterday, while out and about in that very same city, Holmes was spotted wearing an eerily similar pair.

My brain instantly referenced this iconic TV fashion moment, because those bottoms were simply too good to forget. As both women have demonstrated, they look great with a casual black tank or tee, yet the print adds some spice and ensures your outfit is far from basic. Holmes opted to complete her look with a pair of black sneakers, but you could easily trade that footwear choice for Dr. Martens boots (my personal preference), ballet flats, loafers, or strappy heels if you're feeling fancy. Striped pants are that versatile.

Another reason why these bottoms are a must-have in my book? They remind me of an outfit worn by Julia Roberts in the '90s. The actress opted to switch things up a little, pairing her own striped pants with a horizontal-striped shirt, proving that mixing prints is never a bad idea.

Whether or not Holmes was paying homage to a fashion icon or two has yet to be determined, but if she was channeling Monica Gellar, she wouldn't be the first celebrity to do so. A few years ago, Selena Gomez also wore her fair share of outfits that were seemingly inspired by both Courteney Cox and her character.

I'm fully convinced I need some striped drawstring pants in my life. Check out a few shoppable options, below, if you're feeling this casual-cool style, too.

Shop now: $25; target.com

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Shop now: $46; amazon.com

Shop now: $207 (Originally $295); vince.com

Shop now: $80 (Originally $130); anthropologie.com