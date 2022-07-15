Celebrity Katie Holmes Katie Holmes Brought Back This '90s Staple With an Easy-Peasy Outfit And it's perfect for running errands. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Splash News Katie Holmes is always stepping out in practical outfits — whether it's a breezy summer dress or trendy yet comfortable baggy jeans. Her latest outfit is as cute as it is functional, and it's perfect for running errands and doing chores. On Thursday, Holmes strolled around New York City's Soho neighborhood while wearing the perfect antidote to NYC's scorching summer temperatures. She opted for mint-green overalls by Dickies with a plain white tank top underneath. Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering For footwear, she slipped on gold Nike slides and carried a white and red canvas tote bag as she talked on the phone. Her dark brown hair was effortlessly tousled and the actress skipped makeup for the outing to put her glowy skin — and nose ring — on display. Holmes's errand-running looks are frequently captured by papparazzi every time she steps out in Manhattan. The actress-turned-director recently opened up about her relatable style during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I love my T-shirts, and I love my vintage T-shirts. They're so yummy. They're a little dirty, a little stained or whatever, and that's me," she said before adding that her iconic street and red carpet style doesn't necessarily make her a fashion guru. "We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit