Katie Holmes Brought Back This '90s Staple With an Easy-Peasy Outfit

Katie Holmes is always stepping out in practical outfits — whether it's a breezy summer dress or trendy yet comfortable baggy jeans. Her latest outfit is as cute as it is functional, and it's perfect for running errands and doing chores.

On Thursday, Holmes strolled around New York City's Soho neighborhood while wearing the perfect antidote to NYC's scorching summer temperatures. She opted for mint-green overalls by Dickies with a plain white tank top underneath.

For footwear, she slipped on gold Nike slides and carried a white and red canvas tote bag as she talked on the phone. Her dark brown hair was effortlessly tousled and the actress skipped makeup for the outing to put her glowy skin — and nose ring — on display.

Holmes's errand-running looks are frequently captured by papparazzi every time she steps out in Manhattan. The actress-turned-director recently opened up about her relatable style during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I love my T-shirts, and I love my vintage T-shirts. They're so yummy. They're a little dirty, a little stained or whatever, and that's me," she said before adding that her iconic street and red carpet style doesn't necessarily make her a fashion guru. "We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good."