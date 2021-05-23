Katie Holmes Revived This '90s Summer Trend with Her Latest Outfit
And channeled her Dawson's Creek character Joey Potter at the same time.
No one does a throwback fashion moment like Katie Holmes. From lace-up oxford shoes to a peasant blouse paired with wide-leg jeans, the actress is a master at making decades-old wardrobe staples feel new again. And on Friday, she brought back your beloved denim skirt from high school.
While shopping around Soho in New York City, Holmes offered an elegant approach to daytime dressing in a '90s-inspired look that channeled her Dawson's Creek character Joey Potter's laid-back style. Wearing a modest jean skirt that hit just above the knee and white T-shirt, Katie accessorized with black Gucci loafers, a matching face mask, and oversized sunglasses.
She finished off her outfit with a trio of gold pendant necklaces and diamond stud earrings.
Holmes's solo stroll came just a week after she and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. called it quits. "There was no drama," a source previously told People of the pair's split. "It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life."
Adding that there were "no hard feelings," the insider shared that Emilio's "life is in NYC," while Katie, who recently wrapped up a film in Connecticut, "can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."